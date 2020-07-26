Bengal Congress leader Somen Mitra's condition improving: Hospital

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) president Somen Mitra's condition is improving, sources at a hospital where he is undergoing treatment said on Sunday. The 78-year-old Congress leader was last week admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata for a regular check-up, which had got delayed due to the nationwide lockdown.

"Mitra is in the intensive care unit (ICU). His condition is improving but due to kidney ailments, creatinine levels are still high. His heart condition is also weak but not alarming," CEO of the hospital, Pradip Tondon, told PTI. He had undergone successive dialysis on Friday and Saturday and his condition is now gradually improving, Tondon said.

"I spoke with Mitra today (Sunday). He is much better," he added. Mitra had undergone regular check-ups at the hospital in the past several years.

He had fallen ill in Delhi sometimes back due to a renal ailment and was treated at AIIMS. "Somen da is conscious and stable and his vital health parameters are alright but due to rise in creatinine levels, doctors have kept him under observation," senior party leader Amitabha Chakraborty said.

Visitors are not allowed to meet Mitra to ensure he doesn't get exposed to any infection, he added..