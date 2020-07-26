Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnamese city reimposes distancing after first local infections in months

Authorities gave no further detail on how the new infections were contracted nor whether they were believed to be linked. The city's social distancing measures would come into force until further notice, the government said on its website.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 17:33 IST
Vietnamese city reimposes distancing after first local infections in months

Vietnam reintroduced social distancing measures in the central city of Danang on Sunday after the country reported four locally transmitted coronavirus cases over the past two days, the first in more than three months. The Southeast Asian country was back on high alert after the government on Saturday confirmed its first community infection since April, and another case early on Sunday, both in the tourism hot spot of Danang.

The two new cases included a 17-year-old boy in Quang Ngai province and a 71-year-old woman in Danang, the government said late on Sunday, bringing the total number of reported cases in the country to 420. Authorities gave no further detail on how the new infections were contracted nor whether they were believed to be linked.

The city's social distancing measures would come into force until further notice, the government said on its website. Danang will stop receiving inbound tourists for 14 days and all religious, sports and cultural events will be suspended.

Wearing masks in public places in the city is now compulsory and gatherings of more than 30 people at public places are banned, the government said. The detection of the new cases, which come as Vietnam seeks to revive its economy and resume international commercial flights, has prompted authorities to step up a crackdown on illegal immigrants.

State media said dozens of migrants from China have been detected in Danang over recent days. Thanks to strict quarantine measures and an aggressive and widespread testing programme, Vietnam has kept its virus total to an impressively low level with no deaths.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Organ donation, transplant hit hard in Indore amid outbreak

Life-saving organ transplant procedures have come to a standstill in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh with not a single donation taking place since March 24 when the first set of COVID-19 cases were detected here, a senior health official ...

Motorcycling-Quartararo wins Andalusian Grand Prix as Yamahas dominate in Jerez

Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha led from start to finish to win the Andalusian Grand Prix on Sunday and take a big lead in the world championship standings.Frenchman Quartararo, who also won the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix last we...

Indian Army means bravery, sacrifice: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

By Amit Kumar Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai on Sunday paid homage to the sacrifice of soldiers on 21st Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.Addressing the Ex-Armymen cell of Bihar BJP, MoS Home Nityanand Rai paid tributes t...

Spain's COVID-19 death toll could be 60% higher than official count, says El Pais

Spains COVID-19 death toll could be nearly 60 higher than the official figure of 28,432, according to an investigation by El Pais newspaper published on Sunday. The countrys official death toll includes only people who were formally diagnos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020