News of Kuwait emir's health "very reassuring", parliament speaker says

News of Kuwait emir's health "very reassuring", parliament speaker saysReuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-07-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 18:18 IST
News about the health of the Emir of Kuwait, who is in the United States for medical treatment, is "very reassuring", parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said on Sunday in a statement carried on the parliamentary Twitter account.
Kuwait's 91-year-old ruler, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah arrived in the United States on Thursday to complete medical treatment following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait.
