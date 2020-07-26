News of Kuwait emir's health "very reassuring", parliament speaker says

News about the health of the Emir of Kuwait, who is in the United States for medical treatment, is "very reassuring", parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said on Sunday in a statement carried on the parliamentary Twitter account.

Kuwait's 91-year-old ruler, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah arrived in the United States on Thursday to complete medical treatment following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait.