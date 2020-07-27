Hong Kong extends virus restrictions to gatherings of more than two people

Hong Kong extends virus restrictions to gatherings of more than two peopleReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 27-07-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 12:49 IST
Hong Kong on Monday announced further restrictions to curb a surge in coronavirus cases, including a ban on gatherings of more than two people, a total bar on restaurant dining and mandatory facemasks in all public places, including outdoors.
The measures, which will take effect from Wednesday, are the first time the city has completely banned dining in restaurants. Since late January, more than 2,600 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 20 of whom have died.