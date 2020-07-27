Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ebrahim Patel tests positive for COVID-19

On Friday, Minister Patel participated in the virtual parliamentary budget vote debate on the revised budget for the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-07-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 13:29 IST
Ebrahim Patel tests positive for COVID-19
As part of his budget debate speech on Friday, the Minister announced that every directorate of the DTIC and every agency within its mandate will prioritise saving firms and jobs during this period. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Minister received his results on Saturday, 25 July 2020. This was the Minister's second test since the outbreak of this virus.

"Minister Patel is in good spirits and is in self-quarantine, and will continue to work from home. Those that have been in contact with the Minister are also in self-isolation and have been encouraged to get tested," said Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.

On Friday, Minister Patel participated in the virtual parliamentary budget vote debate on the revised budget for the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC).

As part of his budget debate speech on Friday, the Minister announced that every directorate of the DTIC and every agency within its mandate will prioritise saving firms and jobs during this period.

"As we wish the Minister a speedy recovery, we extend the same well wishes to the thousands of South Africans and their families who are also battling Coronavirus."

"To defeat this virus, we must all continue playing our part in observing all health protocols of washing our hands regularly, properly wearing a mask when in public and practising physical distancing. Together, we can beat the coronavirus," said Mthembu.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

26 deaths, 613 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi

Delhi on Monday witnessed a spike of 613 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,31,219. According to a health bulletin of the Delhi government, there are 10,994 active cases in the metr...

Hong Kong bans restaurant dining as it battles new wave of coronavirus

Hong Kong banned gatherings of more than two people on Monday, closed down restaurant dining and introduced mandatory face masks in public places, including outdoors, as it tries to rein in a new coronavirus outbreak.The measures, which tak...

POLL-China's economy seen growing 2.2% in 2020, weak demand, U.S. tensions cloud outlook

Chinas economy is expected to recover steadily in the rest of the year, boosted by stimulus measures to reverse the damage from the coronavirus crisis, but weak global demand and rising Sino-U.S. tensions are key risks, a Reuters poll showe...

BCCI withdrawing women's team from England tour not negligence: Shantha Rangaswamy

The BCCI withdrawing the womens national team from a tri-series in England is not a case of neglect, Apex Council member Shantha Rangaswamy asserted on Monday, urging those doubting the boards commitment towards the side to wait for normalc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020