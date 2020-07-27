We'll pay for tests, Spain's hotels say, amid UK quarantine backlash

Left Menu
"I don't understand why you would make a decision like this with such a broad brushstroke." Puig's counterpart in the Canary Islands, Angel Victor Torres, said the shock to the local tourism sector could be irreversible if Britons stopped coming. Tour operators, airlines and hotel groups, already struggling after the pandemic brought global air travel to a virtual standstill, also hit back at the measure.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-07-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 22:37 IST
Spain's hard-hit hotels offered on Monday to pay for foreign tourists to take coronavirus tests, in an effort to lure back visitors worried by a fresh wave of cases and put off by Britain's sudden imposition of a two-week quarantine. Britain on Saturday shocked hoteliers and holidaymakers with an unexpected 14-day quarantine on people returning from Spain, in a major blow to a tourist season already hanging on by a thread.

"Not only is it unjust but it's also totally illogical and lacking in rigor," Spain's main hotel association CEHAT said of the quarantine. Instead, the association proposed a system of reciprocal testing across Europe and said its members would cover the cost for tourists coming to Spain.

Since ending its nationwide lockdown a month ago, Spain has been grappling with a rapid proliferation of new cases. The health ministry reported 6,361 new cases over the weekend and said it was monitoring 361 clusters around the country.

With most new infections concentrated in Catalonia and Aragon and with several other regions having a lower infection ratio than Britain, the blanket quarantine has been criticized as disproportionate and impulsive. "How is it that we find ourselves on the brink of the apocalypse in just 12 hours?" asked Jose Luis Zoreda, vice-president of the Exceltur tourism association, adding that the move could do lasting damage to Spain's image.

Britain's The Sun newspaper said London was considering an exemption for Spain's Balearic and Canary islands, where infection rates are very low, after lobbying by the Madrid government. "We hope it will be today rather than tomorrow," Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said.

'A BADLY MANAGED OVERREACTION' While Catalan leader Quim Torra warned that more restrictions could be needed if the local outbreak continued to expand, other regions such as Andalusia and Valencia felt unfairly penalized.

Tour operators, airlines and hotel groups, already struggling after the pandemic brought global air travel to a virtual standstill, also hit back at the measure. Budget carrier Ryanair's Chief Executive Michael O'Leary derided the UK move as a "badly managed overreaction," while rival Jet2.com cancelled flights to four Spanish destinations.

Melia Hotels and NH hotels shares closed 6.4% and 4.3% respectively on Monday, while British Airways parent IAG dropped 5.9%.

