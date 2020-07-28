Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK quarantine on Spain is not disproportionate - junior minister

British junior minister Simon Clarke said the government disagreed with the Spanish prime minister's assessment that imposing a quarantine on travellers from Spain was disproportionate. "We don't agree with that assessment," Clarke, a junior local government minister, told Sky on Tuesday. Clarke said that Britain's travel advice was guided by science and Spain's infection rate had risen.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 11:58 IST
UK quarantine on Spain is not disproportionate - junior minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

British junior minister Simon Clarke said the government disagreed with the Spanish prime minister's assessment that imposing a quarantine on travellers from Spain was disproportionate. "We don't agree with that assessment," Clarke, a junior local government minister, told Sky on Tuesday.

Clarke said that Britain's travel advice was guided by science and Spain's infection rate had risen. "Obviously we continue to work very closely with the Spanish authorities and wish them every success in getting this situation under control as quickly as possible," he said.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday that Britain made a mistake bringing back the 14-day stay-at home rule, arguing that much of the Mediterranean country had a lower coronavirus infection rate than the UK.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Manoj Tiwari urges Mahrarashtra CM to register FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to look into the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death and direct the state police to register an FIR in this connection. Wishing Tha...

SA to participate in virtual meeting of African Ministers on agriculture

South Africa will today participate in the Joint Virtual Meeting of African Ministers Responsible for Agriculture, Trade and Finance.Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza Trade, Industry and Competition Minist...

I am grateful to have Anushka as my life partner: Virat Kohli

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has credited his wife Anushka Sharma for making the rigid skipper a more practical person. Kohli was speaking to Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal in the Latest Episode of the Open nets with Mayank where the...

Resonance Opportunities Fund picks up stake in Best Agrolife Ltd

New Delhi India July 28 ANINewsVoir UK based Resonance Opportunities Fund recently picked up a stake of 112,000 shares at the market price of Rs 610.35 through open market buying in BSE listed Best Agrolife Ltd, which shows the confidence o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020