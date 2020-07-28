UK quarantine on Spain is not disproportionate - junior minister
British junior minister Simon Clarke said the government disagreed with the Spanish prime minister's assessment that imposing a quarantine on travellers from Spain was disproportionate. "We don't agree with that assessment," Clarke, a junior local government minister, told Sky on Tuesday. Clarke said that Britain's travel advice was guided by science and Spain's infection rate had risen.Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 11:58 IST
British junior minister Simon Clarke said the government disagreed with the Spanish prime minister's assessment that imposing a quarantine on travellers from Spain was disproportionate. "We don't agree with that assessment," Clarke, a junior local government minister, told Sky on Tuesday.
Clarke said that Britain's travel advice was guided by science and Spain's infection rate had risen. "Obviously we continue to work very closely with the Spanish authorities and wish them every success in getting this situation under control as quickly as possible," he said.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday that Britain made a mistake bringing back the 14-day stay-at home rule, arguing that much of the Mediterranean country had a lower coronavirus infection rate than the UK.
- READ MORE ON:
- Spanish
- Britain
- Pedro Sanchez
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
EIB and Santander sign agreements to support Spanish SMEs affected by COVID-19
Spanish judge strikes down confinement for Catalan area over coronavirus
Spanish police detain two Algerian citizens in anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona
Madrid on brink of Spanish title after win at Granada
Madrid gets its 1st chance to clinch Spanish league title