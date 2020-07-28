Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $3 million grant to India to support COVID-19 response

“The new grant complements ADB’s ongoing support to the Government of India in strengthening its COVID-19 response,” said ADB Director for Human and Social Development for South Asia Sungsup Ra.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:06 IST
ADB approves $3 million grant to India to support COVID-19 response
The grant, which is financed by the Government of Japan, will be used to procure thermal scanners and essential commodities to strengthen the Government of India’s COVID-19 response. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $3 million grant to India from its Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF) to further support the government's emergency response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The new grant complements ADB's ongoing support to the Government of India in strengthening its COVID-19 response," said ADB Director for Human and Social Development for South Asia Sungsup Ra. "This support will enhance disease surveillance and help in early detection, contact tracing, and treatment. This will be further supplemented by other public health measures."

The grant, which is financed by the Government of Japan, will be used to procure thermal scanners and essential commodities to strengthen the Government of India's COVID-19 response.

On 28 April, ADB approved a $1.5 billion COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support (CARES) Program to support India in its immediate pandemic response efforts, including disease containment and prevention, as well as social protection measures for the poor and economically vulnerable, particularly women and disadvantaged groups.

The CARES program is funded through the COVID-19 pandemic response option (CPRO) under ADB's Countercyclical Support Facility. CPRO was established as part of ADB's $20 billion expanded assistance for developing member countries' pandemic response, which was announced on 13 April.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Elgar Parishad case: HC allows kin to meet Varavara Rao

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday permitted family members of poet Varavara Rao to meet him at Mumbais Nanavati Hospital where the 81-year-old is undergoing treatment for COVID-19. A bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and VG Bisht granted permissi...

German police dig through garden in McCann investigation

German police investigating the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in Portugal in 2007 searched a garden plot Tuesday in the northern city of Hannover in connection with their probe, prosecutors said. Julia Meyer, a spokeswoman ...

Pfizer sales take a hit during pandemic

Pfizer reported a 32 plunge in second-quarter profit, mainly due to the global coronavirus pandemic limiting marketing of and new prescriptions for its medicines. Pfizer had predicted in April that the virus would keep both patients and com...

COVID-only LNJP Hospital records no death on July 27: Delhi CM

LNJP Hospital, the Delhi governments biggest COVID-19 treatment facility, did not report any death due to the disease on Monday, for the first time in a couple of months. The 2,000-bed hospitals medical director attributed the feat to exten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020