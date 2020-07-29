Moderna pitches virus vaccine at around $50-$60 per course - FT

Moderna pitches virus vaccine at around $50-$60 per course - FTReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2020 02:38 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 02:21 IST
Moderna Inc is planning to price its coronavirus vaccine at $50 to $60 per course — higher than other vaccine makers have agreed to charge governments, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries, according to the report. https://on.ft.com/334eV4g
Moderna was not immediately available for comment.
- READ MORE ON:
- Moderna Inc
- Financial Times
- United States
- COVID-19