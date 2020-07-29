Mexico reports 7,208 new coronavirus cases, 854 deaths

Mexico reports 7,208 new coronavirus cases, 854 deathsReuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 05:48 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 05:48 IST
Mexico has 7,208 new known coronavirus cases and 854 additional deaths, bringing the nation's total to 402,697 cases and 44,876 fatalities, the health ministry reported on Tuesday.
The figures were reported earlier in the day by Johns Hopkins University. Mexico has the fourth highest death tally worldwide.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the number of confirmed cases.
