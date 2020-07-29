Left Menu
Development News Edition

Additional $262 million released for work at Auckland City Hospital

“Its crucial DHBs have the reliable and resilient infrastructure to support the delivery of high-quality services to improve the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders,” Chris Hipkins said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 29-07-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 09:11 IST
Additional $262 million released for work at Auckland City Hospital
Chris Hipkins said most of the infrastructure at Auckland City Hospital is almost 50 years old and the majority of the site relies on services from the central plant building.  Image Credit: Twitter(@chrishipkins)

The next stage of work at Auckland City Hospital has started – to replace 50-year-old infrastructure and ensure the delivery of high-quality care, Health Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

Chris Hipkins visited the hospital to confirm the release of an additional $262 million for the second stage of core infrastructure works.

"Its crucial DHBs have the reliable and resilient infrastructure to support the delivery of high-quality services to improve the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders," Chris Hipkins said.

"After a long period of underfunding, this Government is tackling the long term challenge of bringing our hospitals to back up to the standard New Zealanders expect. We're investing a record $3.5 billion to improve our hospitals and health infrastructure.

"Announcing the project today sends another strong signal to the construction sector that the Government has a rolling maul of major construction work to provide confidence and support to businesses and workers.

"At its peak, the work we are funding today will employ as many as 350 workers on site. I'm pleased that initial work such as site investigations, surveys and testing is already underway with physical work due to begin in October."

Chris Hipkins said most of the infrastructure at Auckland City Hospital is almost 50 years old and the majority of the site relies on services from the central plant building.

"Any infrastructure failure could compromise the entire hospital. Reliable infrastructure improves safety for patients and staff. It ensures better responsiveness and fewer operational issues. The DHB will also be better positioned for future capacity works to meet growing demand.

"The hospital will get a new central plant and service tunnel, and new tanks, pumps and air-handling systems.

"This significant investment will make a real difference. While often behind the scenes, away from patients and whānau, it's the critical infrastructure that keeps hospitals running. This work will get underway while the DHB's existing infrastructure projects are progressing."

Chris Hipkins said improving infrastructure in DHBs is a priority for the Government. A recent report on the current state assessment of their assets highlights a number of issues with core infrastructure across the country.

"The Ministry's Health Infrastructure Unit is leading a work programme to improve infrastructure delivery and asset management, including a national framework with service design standards, maintenance and renewal strategies, planning guidance and more focus on equity and sustainability.

"Budget 2018 allocated $275 million for the DHB to begin upgrading key infrastructure, including lifts, fire protection systems, boilers, electrical substations and water systems. This work is progressing well.

"Today's funding, from Budget 2019, brings investment in core Auckland DHB assets to more than half a billion dollars in two years, as this government makes up for a decade of neglect under National," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Parliamentary Standing Committee for MEA to discuss issue of international marriage rights

The Parliamentary standing committee for the Ministry of External Affairs MEA has called a meeting on Wednesday over the issue of international marriage rights. The two earlier meetings had been postponed due to quorum not being fulfilled, ...

Romania set to make protective masks mandatory outdoors to curb coronavirus spread

Romanias government plans to introduce new measures to help try to contain a spike in coronavirus cases, including shortening working hours for outdoor pubs and restaurants and making the wearing of protective masks outside mandatory, offic...

Turkish parliament passes social media law to regulate content

Turkeys parliament passed a government-backed law regulating social media on Wednesday, that critics said will increase censorship and help authorities silence dissent. President Tayyip Erdogans ruling AK Party, which has a majority with an...

Indore: COVID-19 patients complain of loss of smell, taste

An increasing number of patients coming to a key COVID-19 facility in Madhya Pradeshs Indore are complaining of losing their sense of smell and taste, a doctor has said. A government official also said that around 50 per cent of COVID-19 pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020