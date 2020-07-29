EU health chief blames complacency for new cases

The European Union's health commissioner says there's concern over an upswing of new coronavirus infections in several European countries caused primarily by "complacency and laxity" among the public that isn't strictly adhering to personal hygiene rules. In a statement released on Wednesday, Stella Kyriakides said of her native Cyprus that there's also concern over a localised spike in COVID-19 infections whose source authorities haven't so far been able to trace.

She says this shows that a section of the population isn't following health and safety protocols and that a renewed surge of infections can be avoided if people remain vigilant at all times. Kyriakides also briefed Cypriot Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on efforts to supply all EU states with the drug remdesivir.

She said all countries belonging to the 27-member bloc have submitted requests for the drug and that the procurement process will proceed immediately. Medical officials have said that treatment with remdesivir has been shown to reduce illness severity and mortality in some patients with COVID-19.