1,118 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 60 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 1,11,964 with addition of 1,118 new cases on Wednesday while death toll went up to 6,244 with 60 deaths being reported, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The number of coronavirus tests carried out in the city crossed five lakh.

The civic body also said the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has improved to 72 days and the average growth rate has dropped down below 1 percent. A record 11,643 coronavirus tests were carried out in Mumbai on Wednesday, which took the total number of tests to 5,05,982.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the city increased to 85,327 with 916 more patients being discharged from hospitals during the day. The city has only 20,123 active cases now, the civic body claimed.

867 new suspected patients were admitted to various COVID-19 hospitals and facilities in the past 24 hours, the BMC said..