Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. coronavirus deaths top 150,000, among highest in deaths per capita globally

Trump has since come around to supporting masks but has still not imposed a national mandate requiring them. On Wednesday, Florida reported another record increase, with 217 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 23:54 IST
U.S. coronavirus deaths top 150,000, among highest in deaths per capita globally
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed 150,000 on Wednesday, a number higher than in any other country and nearly a quarter of the world's total, according to a Reuters tally. Of the 20 countries with the biggest outbreaks, the United States ranks sixth in deaths per capita, at 4.5 fatalities per 10,000 people.

Only the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru and Chile have a higher per capita rate, the tally shows, with U.S. deaths making up nearly 23% of the global total of just over 661,000. The increase of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths in 11 days is the fastest in the United States since early June. (https://tmsnrt.rs/2P87LUu)

The pace of infections has accelerated since the U.S. death toll passed 100,000 on May 27. The epicenter has also moved, to the South and West from the area around New York, which still has by far the highest toll for one state at more than 32,000. Arkansas, California, Florida, Montana, Oregon and Texas each reported record spikes in fatalities on Tuesday.

The rising numbers have crushed early hopes the country was past the worst of an economic crisis that has decimated businesses and put millions of Americans out of work. Health experts have been saying for months that the U.S. outbreak could be brought under control if guidelines to maintain social distancing and wear masks in public were followed everywhere.

Such measures became a hot partisan issue after President Donald Trump, who initially played down the seriousness of the health crisis after the first U.S. case in January, refused to wear a mask. Trump has since come around to supporting masks but has still not imposed a national mandate requiring them.

On Wednesday, Florida reported another record increase, with 217 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. Florida commercial pilot Rob Koreman, 50, of Fort Lauderdale, said he had been stunned by the climbing numbers.

"I'm a pilot and hit so many cities, so many people on board, I have to be aware," he said. "Basically, none of this should have happened. We needed state coordination, if not flat-out a federal mandate." INDOOR PARTIES

Louie Gohmert, a Republican lawmaker from Texas who has refused to wear a mask in the past, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising concerns that other members of Congress may also have been exposed. Attorney General William Barr, who testified to a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that Gohmert took part in, will be tested for coronavirus as a result, a Justice Department spokesman said.

In a video posted to Twitter, Gohmert said he had worn a face mask frequently in the past week or two, including at Tuesday's hearing. Officials in New Jersey, the state with the second highest death toll, again pleaded with young people to avoid large gatherings that have been a breeding ground for the virus. Governor Phil Murphy singled out some parties that have led to clusters of new cases.

"Coronavirus is more easily transmitted indoors. Crowded indoor house parties are not smart or safe," he wrote on Twitter. With the scheduled reopening of schools days away in some states, the Trump administration is pushing for students to return to classrooms, while some teachers and local officials have called for learning to remain online.

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), whose forecasts are closely watched by policymakers including the White House, first predicted in March that the pandemic could kill more than 81,000 by July after easing in June. In its latest statement on July 14, the IHME said its model now projects the U.S. death toll at more than 224,000 by Nov. 1.

It also said that number was not set in stone. "Use of masks is up, but not as high as it should be. If 95% of Americans wore masks each time they left their homes, infection rates would drop, hospitalizations would drop, and forecast deaths would drop," the IHME said.

TRENDING

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch government will not advise public to wear masks - minister

The Dutch government on Wednesday said it will not advise the public to wear masks to slow the spread of coronavirus, asserting that their effectiveness has not been proven.The decision was announced by Minister for Medical Care Tamara van ...

Trump dismisses virus aid for cities, lashes out at GOP

President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed Democratic demands to include aid for cash-strapped cities in a new coronavirus relief package and lashed out at Republicans, saying they should go back to school if they reject money for a new ...

Former Pemex boss denies taking bribes from Odebrecht

Pemex former chief executive Emilio Lozoya on Wednesday denied receiving millions of dollars in bribes from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, in the second day of court hearings into corruption allegations against him.Lozoya, who was e...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, dollar falls, as Fed keeps rates near zero

U.S. stocks gained further and the U.S. dollar fell on Wednesday as investors reacted to the U.S. Federal Reserves decision to keep interest rates at ultra-low levels. The Fed repeated a pledge to use its full range of tools to support the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020