Tokyo to urge restaurants, karaoke bars to shorten hours in Aug -Nikkei

Japan's capital of Tokyo plans to urge shorter operating hours for restaurants and karaoke parlours next month to tackle a recent spike in coronavirus infections, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

The metropolitan government is considering a compensation offer of 200,000 yen ($1,900) to stores that comply with its request to close at 10 p.m. during the period from Monday until Aug. 31, it said. ($1=105.0200 yen)