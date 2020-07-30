Ukraine sees record daily high of 1,197 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine sees record daily high of 1,197 new coronavirus casesReuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 11:31 IST
Ukraine reported a record daily high of 1,197 new coronavirus cases on July 30, the country's council of security and defense said on Thursday. The number of new daily infections has increased sharply in the past two months following the gradual lifting of restrictions that began in late-May.
The total number of cases rose to 68,794, including 1,673 deaths and 38,154 recovered as of July 30.