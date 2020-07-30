Poland expects high number of new COVID-19 cases in coming days

Poland expects high number of new COVID-19 cases in coming daysReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 30-07-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 14:51 IST
Poland expects "high numbers" of new coronavirus cases in the coming days, the Health Ministry said after it reported on Thursday its highest daily rise in new infections since the start of the pandemic.
The ministry spokesman said that two regions in southern Poland, including the Silesia coal mining one, are mostly responsible for the jump in daily cases on Thursday
Poland has reported a total of 45,031 infections and 1,709 deaths so far. On Thursday, the ministry said Poland had 615 new cases.
