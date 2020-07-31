Left Menu
Development News Edition

As Cubans let guard down, coronavirus rebounds slightly

Over the past six weeks, authorities have loosened lockdown restrictions, allowing restaurants, bars, hotels, and beaches and pools to reopen and public transport to restart, albeit at reduced capacity and with strict hygiene measures. But Duran suggested many Cubans had become lax with social distancing rules and other recommendations, lulled into a false sense of safety by the idea the Communist-island was virtually coronavirus-free.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 04:11 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 04:11 IST
As Cubans let guard down, coronavirus rebounds slightly

Just 10 days ago, Cuba registered zero new coronavirus cases for the first time since the start of its outbreak, burnishing its reputation for a textbook handling of disasters like hurricanes and now the fearsome pandemic.

On Thursday though, top epidemiologist Francisco Duran berated Cubans in his daily briefing for letting their guard down too quickly, resulting in several new focal points of local transmission. "People are holding different types of gatherings without taking into account distancing and often without even using a face mask," the usually mild-mannered Duran said, visibly irritated.

He reported nine new cases over the last day, after the daily count jumped as high as 37 over the past week. Cuba is one of a handful of Latin American countries that have managed to contain the new coronavirus, which continues to devastate regional powers like Brazil and Mexico.

The country's free community-based health system has been credited, along with measures such as strict isolation of the sick and their contacts, with allowing it to keep the number of cases under 2,600 with 87 deaths - and no new deaths in the last 18 days. Over the past six weeks, authorities have loosened lockdown restrictions, allowing restaurants, bars, hotels, and beaches and pools to reopen and public transport to restart, albeit at reduced capacity and with strict hygiene measures.

But Duran suggested many Cubans had become lax with social distancing rules and other recommendations, lulled into a false sense of safety by the idea the Communist-island was virtually coronavirus-free. One recent outbreak occurred at a gathering of followers of the Afro-Cuban Santeria religion in the town of Bauta, southwest of Havana, according to authorities.

"Each small peak underscores a lack of discipline ... prompting stricter measures," Duran said. Authorities have placed Bauta under a stricter quarantine than the original nationwide lockdown, closing most stores and only allowing one person per household out to shop or sending limited food parcels to residents' homes.

Some new cases also come from abroad, underscoring the dilemma Cuba and other tourism-reliant nations face in deciding whether to fully open up. Some Caribbean island nations like Jamaica and the Bahamas have had to backtrack on reopenings slightly after a new spike in cases, and have introduced stricter entry requirements.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, GOP suggest temporary fix for USD 600 jobless benefit

The White House and some of its Republican allies in the Senate are signalling they want to extend, at least temporarily, a USD 600-per-week expanded jobless benefit that has helped keep families and the economy afloat during the COVID-19 p...

Australia confident Sydney virus cases under control, despite Melbourne outbreak

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he was confident a coronavirus flare-up in Sydney, the countrys biggest city, was under control but acknowledged the larger spike in cases in Melbourne remained a challenge. The state ...

Google ad rebound offsets Alphabet's first-ever sales drop

Googles ad sales have recovered since plummeting in March during the coronavirus pandemic, parent Alphabet Inc said on Thursday, easing concerns about its first quarterly sales slide in its 16 years as a public company. Alphabet shares were...

Cubs-Reds game rained out

The Chicago Cubs scheduled road game against the Cincinnati Reds was postponed Thursday night due to inclement weather. No makeup date was announced.The Cubs 4-2 had won the first two of the four-game set before the Reds 2-4 prevailed 12-7 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020