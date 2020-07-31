Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian state flags new steps to control surging COVID-19 cases

Australia's Victoria state recorded its second-highest day of new coronavirus infections on Friday, one day after logging record deaths, as the state's leader flagged the prospect of more rigorous steps to contain the spread of the disease. Victoria, whose capital Melbourne is under a reimposed six-week lockdown, reported 627 new infections on Friday, down from a record of 723 new infections on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 07:42 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 07:42 IST
Australian state flags new steps to control surging COVID-19 cases

Australia's Victoria state recorded its second-highest day of new coronavirus infections on Friday, one day after logging record deaths, as the state's leader flagged the prospect of more rigorous steps to contain the spread of the disease.

Victoria, whose capital Melbourne is under a reimposed six-week lockdown, reported 627 new infections on Friday, down from a record of 723 new infections on Thursday. Eight people died, including two men in their fifties, down from a record of 14 also recorded on Thursday. The state now accounts for more than half of the country's 198 deaths from the novel coronavirus and about 60% of the nation's 16,900 cases. The majority of Victoria's fresh cases are in Melbourne, Australia's second biggest city.

"It is clear to all of us that these numbers are still far too high," Premier Daniel Andrews told a media conference. "It may well be the case...that we need to take further steps. The data will tell us, the experts will tell us, what and if any next steps need to be."

Australian Defence Force and health officials are door-knocking every positive COVID-19 case in the state but have found one in four people not at home. Those people have been referred to police, and may face a A$1,652 ($1,190) fine. "If you have got this virus, you've got to stay at home," Andrews said.

Victoria, which is due to come out of lockdown on August 19, is embarking on detailed analysis of transmission trends which will guide any new restrictions. Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged the larger spike in cases in Melbourne remained a challenge, although added he was confident a coronavirus flare-up in Sydney, the country's biggest city, was under control.

"The level of community outbreak and community transmission in Victoria is the great challenge down there," Morrison said on 2GB radio. "And there's still a lot of work to do and we're not on top of it yet." Morrison said New South Wales had contained the spread of the virus from outbreaks at pubs, restaurants and aged care homes around Sydney thanks mainly to much better contact tracing than in Victoria. New South Wales recorded 21 new cases overnight.

"The key difference is that in New South Wales ... there are no cases that have an unknown source. None," he said, noting that Victoria has had around 50 cases a day with no known source. Morrison urged Muslims who will be celebrating the Eid al-Adha festival starting on Friday to stay away from big gatherings. Some of Victoria's outbreaks since June have been linked to family gatherings after the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

"At times like this, it's even more important that we don't gather in those large groups, that as important as faith is, that we really do think of the health issues here," he said. ($1 = 1.3873 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Rangiuru Business Park project near Te Puke getting $18 million PGF

The Rangiuru Business Park project near Te Puke is getting 18 million from the Provincial Growth Fund PGF, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.This is all about unlocking the potential of this...

China sets out new rules on corporate bond swaps as way to manage default risks

Chinese regulators are encouraging corporate bond exchanges as a way to mitigate the risks of companies defaulting as businesses struggle to meet repayment obligations in a pandemic-hit economy. The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges pub...

Aid group: Darfur attacks strand 14,000 without medical help

A recent surge of violence in Darfur, the war-scarred region of western Sudan, has deprived more than 14,000 children of medical care, a leading aid group reported on Thursday. Save the Children said it was forced to close two major health ...

Kaingaroa Village to get $5 million to help fund upgrade of infrastructure

Kaingaroa Village in the Bay of Plenty is to get 5 million to help fund a comprehensive upgrade of its infrastructure, facilities and housing, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.Mr Tabuteau ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020