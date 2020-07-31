KLM says 1,500 new job cuts will bring total reduction to 20%

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said on Friday it would cut 1,500 additional jobs as part of a restructuring in which it needs to cut emissions by 50% by 2030 as well as prepare for recovering traffic after the coronavirus outbreak.

Parent company Air France-KLM on Thursday reported a 1.55 billion euro ($1.8 billion) operating loss for the second quarter, with traffic down 95% from a year earlier.

KLM said the new cuts would mean its workforce, 33,000 before the pandemic, would be reduced by 20% in all by 2022. It did not rule out further cuts.