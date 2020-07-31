Left Menu
Development News Edition

Physical distancing linked with significant reduction in COVID-19 transmission: Study

Countries with any social distancing policies had significantly reduced community mobility relative to nations without policies, and those with national policies saw greater decreases than countries with regional policies, according to the researchers. There was a strong correlation between decreased mobility and decreased transmission of the virus, highlighting the importance of individuals practicing social distancing to effectively prevent transmission of the virus, they said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 11:50 IST
Physical distancing linked with significant reduction in COVID-19 transmission: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Implementation of physical distancing policies nationally is associated with significant reductions in transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, that causes COVID-19, and reduced community mobility, according to researchers, including one of Indian origin. The study, published in the journal PLOS ONE on Thursday, found that physical distancing policies enacted nationally in 46 countries prevented an estimated 1.57 million cases of COVID-19 over a two-week period, representing a 65 per cent reduction in new cases.

The researchers emphasise the significant benefits that can be achieved by individuals practising social distancing measures. "From our data-driven analysis, it became clear that practising social distancing can have a huge impact on transmission rates," said Raghu Kalluri, a professor at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in the US.

Analysing the effects of social distancing policies globally, the researchers were able to obtain sufficient data for 46 countries with national social distancing policies, 74 nations without such policies and 14 with regional policies. The data indicate that significantly greater reductions in transmission were seen in countries after implementing a national social distancing policy compared to those with regional policies or a matched time frame in countries without policies, the researchers said.

No significant difference was observed between countries with regional policies and those without social distancing policies, they said. Countries with any social distancing policies had significantly reduced community mobility relative to nations without policies, and those with national policies saw greater decreases than countries with regional policies, according to the researchers.

There was a strong correlation between decreased mobility and decreased transmission of the virus, highlighting the importance of individuals practicing social distancing to effectively prevent transmission of the virus, they said. "This is clear evidence that social distancing measures can collectively have tremendous impacts on reducing transmission of SARS-CoV-2, and we encourage individuals to practice social distancing to help control spread of infections," said Kalluri.

"We believe these data will provide useful evidence for public health officials and policy makers when considering future measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in their communities," he said. The researchers acknowledge the study is limited by a reliance on direct COVID-19 testing, which may underestimate prevalence.

They also focused on spread rates following implementation of social distancing policies as an internal control for the numerous additional factors likely contributing to spread rates..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 set for monthly declines, pressured by pandemic woes

Londons FTSE 100 was set for its first monthly decline since the coronavirus-driven crash in March as a historic slump in the U.S. economy fanned fears of a slower global recovery, while British Airways-owner IAG slipped on plans to raise e...

Beyonce drops vibrant 'Already' music video ahead of 'Black Is King' premiere

Just a few hours before her Black Is King visual album debuts on Disney Plus, American singer-songwriter Beyonce has given fans a brand new music video. According to Variety, late Thursday night local time, the 24-time Grammy winner dropped...

Nokia, BNP earnings prop European stocks as growth worries linger

European shares were largely flat on Friday after encouraging earnings updates from Nokia, BNP Paribas and others countered concerns about a global economic recovery as coronavirus cases surged globally.The pan-European STOXX 600 was on cou...

Rajasthan Cong MLAs supporting Gehlot being moved to Jaisalmer

Rajasthan Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who were lodged at Fairmont Hotel in the city, are leaving for the airport to be shifted to Jaisalmer, today. The political crisis in Rajasthan triggered by simmering differenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020