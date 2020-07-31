Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines extends coronavirus curbs as infections hit record for second day

The Philippines reported Southeast Asia's biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases for a second straight day on Friday, as its president extended restrictions in the capital to quell the spread, and promised normality would return in December. President Rodrigo Duterte in a televised address also said the Philippines would be given priority in supplies should China make a breakthrough with a COVID-19 vaccine and the poorest Filipinos would be treated with it first.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:06 IST
Philippines extends coronavirus curbs as infections hit record for second day
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@TfL)

The Philippines reported Southeast Asia's biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases for a second straight day on Friday, as its president extended restrictions in the capital to quell the spread, and promised normality would return in December.

President Rodrigo Duterte in a televised address also said the Philippines would be given priority in supplies should China make a breakthrough with a COVID-19 vaccine and the poorest Filipinos would be treated with it first. The Philippines this month recorded the region's largest daily rise in coronavirus deaths and on Friday its biggest daily jump in new cases for the second successive day, with 4,063 infections adding strain on inundated hospitals and frontline healthcare workers.

The capital region, provinces south of it and some central cities remain subject to curbs on internal travel, restrictions on the elderly and children and some business operations. "My plea is to endure some more. Many have been infected," Duterte said.

The lockdowns imposed in mid-March are among the world's strictest and longest, and have taken a toll on the country's normally fast-growing economy, with gross domestic product expected to shrink 2% to 3.4% this year, the first contraction in more than two decades. The measures were eased on June 1 to restart commerce and stem the losses, but infections have since increased five-fold to 93,354, with deaths more than doubling to 2,023.

Duterte's coronavirus task force said it would lock down areas where cases surged, while urging government and private hospitals to increase bed capacity. Metropolitan Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities home to at least 13 million people, accounts for more than half of the COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Duterte also promised free vaccinations if available by later this year and said the poor would be prioritised, followed by the middle classes and security forces. "I promise you, by December, by the grace of God, we will be back to normal," Duterte said.

Pharmaceutical companies in countries including China, the United States and Britain are conducting late-stage trials on vaccines. Duterte on Monday said he had made a plea to Chinese President Xi Jinping to make the Philippines among the first to receive vaccines.

The Philippines would buy 40 million doses worth $400 million for 20 million people, about a fifth of its 107 million population, said Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez. "Once the vaccine is available I am sure we can fully open," Dominguez said. (Editing by Ed Davies and Martin Petty)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Certain categories of sexual offences record decrease while other on increase

The cases for sexual offences have increased by 1.7 when compared to the previous year.According to crimes statistics released by Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, on Friday, in 20182018 the total cases of sexual offences stood at 52 420...

Exxon posts second straight quarterly loss on demand, price plunge

Exxon Mobil Corp reported a 1.1 billion loss for the second quarter on Friday, the first back-to-back quarterly loss for the U.S. oil giant in at least 36 years.Exxon stood out among its supermajor peers for not taking a large writedown on ...

Australian high commissioner criticises Chinese Amb. to India for objecting to comments on South China Sea

Australian High Commissioner Barry OFarrell on Friday hit back at Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong for objecting to his comments about Chinas destabilising maneuvers in the South China Sea and asserted that Beijing should refrain fro...

Congo soldier shoots dead 12 in drunken rampage

A soldier shot dead 12 people and injured nine others during a drunken rampage in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday evening, regional authorities said. Security services are conducting a search for the gunman in the city of S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020