Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha opens 3rd plasma bank

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the third plasma bank at Rourkela on Friday and said the state has collected 70 units of plasma in a fortnight for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients.

PTI | Hubaneswar | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:03 IST
Odisha opens 3rd plasma bank

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the third plasma bank at Rourkela on Friday and said the state has collected 70 units of plasma in a fortnight for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients. Patnaik, who inaugurated the plasma bank at Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela through video conferencing, said eight patients have so far been discharged from hospitals in the state after being cured of coronavirus through plasma therapy.

Seventeen other patients are improving after undergoing the new medical procedure, he said. It is heartening to know that 70 units of plasma have been prepared in 15 days, the chief minister said adding the plasma bank at Rourkela will serve the COVID-19 patients in western Odisha.

Two other such facilities will soon come up at MKCG Medical College Hospital at Berhampur and VIMSAR, Burla, he said. With this, all the regions of the state will have access to plasma therapy, he said.

The two other plasma banks already in operation are at SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack and at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. Patnaik urged patients cured of COVID-19 to voluntarily donate plasma and make it a movement as plasma therapy is the only one that has proved effective against the deadly virus.

A person, who had recovered from the contagion in the first week of July, donated his plasma during the inauguration programme..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Def ministry writes to CBFC; says advise production houses to seek NOC on Army theme content

Taking strong objection to the depiction of armed forces personnel in some web series, the Defence Ministry has written to the Central Board of Film Certification, urging that production houses may be advised to obtain a no objection certif...

PM Modi to address grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on Saturday via video conferencing and also interact with students on the occasion, according to an official statement. The hackathon is a nationwide initia...

Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 5,334 per gram

The issue price for the sovereign gold bond has been fixed at Rs 5,334 per gram, the RBI said in a statement on Friday. The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-Series V will be opened for subscription from August 3-7, 2020.The issue price fo...

Chiefs RB Williams opting out due to mother's illness

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams said in an interview that he opted out of the 2020 NFL season because his mother was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. With everything thats going on, she was the only one there for me, he told S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020