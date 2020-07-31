Left Menu
Number of new French coronavirus infections above 1,300 for third day in a row

French health authorities reported 1,346 new confirmed coronavirus infections on Friday, which took the total to 187,919 as new cases are above 1,300 per day for the third day in a row, the highest since late April.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-07-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 23:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

French health authorities reported 1,346 new confirmed coronavirus infections on Friday, which took the total to 187,919 as new cases are above 1,300 per day for the third day in a row, the highest since late April. In a statement, the health ministry also said that the number of people in intensive care units due to the disease fell by a further 10 to 371. On Thursday, that figure had increased by just one, which was the first daily increase after falling every day since April 9.

In the past 24 hours, 11 people died from the virus infection, taking the total to 30,265. In the past three days the number of dead per day was 16, 15 and 14.

