Soccer-Cluj go top in Romania after COVID-19 'false-positive' tests
Cluj said they would claim financial damages from the clinic which performed the virus tests, adding that the situation had harmed the club financially and emotionally.
CFR Cluj returned to the top of the Romanian league after a 2-0 win at FCSB on Friday in a match that only took place after Cluj's more than 20 positive tests for COVID-19 turned out to be what the club described as "false-positive". Cluj lead the table with 46 points and one match remaining ahead of Universitatea Craiova who have 44 and two games left.
The pair meet on Monday in Craiova but Universitatea's other match at third-placed Astra was postponed for a second time on Friday after several novel coronavirus cases at the home team. It is still not clear how the league will meet the Aug. 3 deadline set by UEFA for national associations to enter teams for the Champions League and Europa League.
Champions Cluj were only allowed to play their last two games after re-testing showed that 23 people at the club who initially tested positive for coronavirus were not infected. Cluj said they would claim financial damages from the clinic which performed the virus tests, adding that the situation had harmed the club financially and emotionally.
