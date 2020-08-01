Poland reports record rise in virus cases for third day
Poland reported its highest number of new daily coronavirus cases since the global pandemic started for the third day in a row on Saturday, with 658 new infections, the Health Ministry said. Poland has now reported a total of 46,346 coronavirus cases and 1,721 deaths.Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 01-08-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 14:19 IST
Poland reported its highest number of new daily coronavirus cases since the global pandemic started for the third day in a row on Saturday, with 658 new infections, the Health Ministry said. More than 200 cases were reported in the Silesia mining region in southern Poland, which has been grappling with an outbreak amongst miners.
The ministry also reported five new deaths. Poland has now reported a total of 46,346 coronavirus cases and 1,721 deaths.
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Ministry
- Poland
- Silesia
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
COVID-19 recovery rate 63.33 pc; of 3.42 lakh active cases less than 1.94 pc in ICU: Health ministry
COVID-19 recovery rate 63.33 pc; of 3.42 lakh active cases less than 1.94 pc in ICU: Health ministry
Maternal Mortality Ratio declines in India by 9 points, closer to SDG target: Health Ministry
COVID-19 recovery rate 63.33 pc; of 3.42 lakh active cases less than 1.94 pc in ICU: Health ministry
Only 0.35 per cent coronavirus cases on ventilators in India: Health Ministry