Philippines' confirmed coronavirus cases exceed 100,000

Philippines' confirmed coronavirus cases exceed 100,000Reuters | Manila | Updated: 02-08-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 14:10 IST
The Philippines on Sunday reported 5,032 additional coronavirus infections, its largest single-day increase on record, taking the country's confirmed cases to 103,185. In a bulletin, the Department of Health also said the Southeast Asian country's coronavirus death toll had jumped by 20 to 2,059.
President Rodrigo Duterte was scheduled to meet key cabinet members on Sunday to discuss a call by medical frontliners' groups to put the capital Manila, which accounts for the bulk of infections, back under a stricter lockdown, his spokesman said.
