Randeep Guleria-led AIIMS team likely to visit Medanta to oversee Amit Shah's COVID-19 treatment

A team of doctors led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria is likely to visit Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted for COVID-19 treatment, sources at AIIMS confirmed to ANI.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 18:48 IST
Union Amit Shah informed today that he has tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A team of doctors led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria is likely to visit Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted for COVID-19 treatment, sources at AIIMS confirmed to ANI. The team is likely to oversee Shah's line of treatment at the hospital and advice doctors there accordingly, sources added.

Earlier in the day, Shah informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been advised by the doctors to be admitted to the hospital. Taking to Twitter, Shah said that he underwent coronavirus test after getting the initial symptoms of the virus. He also appealed to people who have come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested.

"On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report has come positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done," Shah tweeted. On Saturday, Shah addressed a webinar 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat' organized by ICCR Delhi on the 100th death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak. (ANI)

