India's Wockhardt to supply millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines to UK
Indian drugmaker Wockhardt Ltd will supply millions of doses of multiple COVID-19 vaccines to the UK, including the one being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, it said on Monday. The company has reserved fill-and-finish capacity - the final manufacturing step of putting vaccines into vials or syringes and packaging them - as part of an agreement with the UK government, it said.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-08-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 15:19 IST
Indian drugmaker Wockhardt Ltd will supply millions of doses of multiple COVID-19 vaccines to the UK, including the one being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, it said on Monday.
The company has reserved fill-and-finish capacity - the final manufacturing step of putting vaccines into vials or syringes and packaging them - as part of an agreement with the UK government, it said. Shares in Wockhardt jumped 10% after the news in a downcast Mumbai market.
The UK government has also reserved one fill-and-finish production line at a Wockhardt subsidiary in Wrexham, Wales for its exclusive use for the next 18 months to secure supply. More than 150 vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to stop the pandemic, with 25 in human clinical trials, according to the World Health Organization.
Coronavirus cases globally have crossed 18 million, including more than 688,000 deaths.
ALSO READ
'Paani' shelved due to creative differences with Shekhar Kapoor, not Sushant: Aditya Chopra to Mumbai Police
Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Top stories from the western
Tilak death centenary: 25-day blood donation camp in Mumbai
Mumbai, July 20 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING
Train engine hits dumper at station in Mumbai; no casualty