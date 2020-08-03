Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macular degeneration may increase severity of COVID-19: Study

If complement and coagulation influence severity of COVID-19, people with pre-existing hyperactive complement or coagulation disorders should be more susceptible to the virus, the researchers said. That led researchers to look at COVID-19 patients with macular degeneration, an eye disease caused by overactive complement, as well as common coagulation disorders like thrombosis and hemorrhage.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 17:00 IST
Macular degeneration may increase severity of COVID-19: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

People with age-related macular degeneration – an eye disorder caused by overactive immune system -- are at greater risk of developing severe complications and dying from COVID-19, according to a study. Complement, one of the immune system's oldest branches may be influencing the severity of COVID-19 disease, said the researchers at Columbia University in the US.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Medicine, suggest that existing drugs that inhibit the complement system could help treat patients with severe disease. The researchers also found evidence that clotting activity is linked to COVID-19 severity and that mutations in certain complement and coagulation genes are associated with hospitalisation of COVID patients.

"Together these results provide important insights into the pathophysiology of COVID-19 and paint a picture for the role of complement and coagulation pathways in determining clinical outcomes of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2," said Sagi Shapira, who led the study with Nicholas Tatonetti, both professors at Columbia University. If complement and coagulation influence severity of COVID-19, people with pre-existing hyperactive complement or coagulation disorders should be more susceptible to the virus, the researchers said.

That led researchers to look at COVID-19 patients with macular degeneration, an eye disease caused by overactive complement, as well as common coagulation disorders like thrombosis and hemorrhage. Among 11,000 patients who came to Columbia University Irving Medical Center with suspected COVID-19, the researchers found that over 25 per cent of those with age-related macular degeneration died, compared to the average mortality rate of 8.5 per cent, and roughly 20 per cent required intubation.

The greater mortality and intubation rates could not be explained by differences in the age or sex of the patients, the researchers said. "Complement is also more active in obesity and diabetes and may help explain, at least in part, why people with those conditions also have a greater mortality risk from COVID," Shapira said.

People with a history of coagulation disorders also were at increased risk of dying from COVID 19 infection, the researchers added..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Televisa, Azteca to provide TV learning as Mexican schools stay shut

Mexicos major networks including Televisa and TV Azteca have agreed with the government to launch a home schooling scheme to be broadcast nationwide as schools remain shut because coronavirus cases remain too high.The plan was announced by ...

UK group warns against dubious agents, hosts live session for Indian students

A leading representative group for Indian students in the UK has issued a warning against dubious educational agents operating unregulated in India, as it hosted its first free virtual session to help university applicants from India addres...

US News Roundup: CDC reports 4,601,526 coronavirus cases; Arizona congressman tests positive for coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Tropical Storm Isaias grazes Florida, heads up East CoastThe Florida coast looked set to avoid major damage late on Sunday with Tropical Storm Isaias keeping offshore as it rumbles n...

3.3 magnitude earthquake hits south Gujarat; no casualty

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 shook parts of south Gujarat on Monday evening, but no casualty or damage to property was reported from the region, officials said. The earthquakes epicentre was in Bharuch district, around 200km from here, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020