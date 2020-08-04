Left Menu
Poland reports record increases in COVID cases as coal mines hit

Poland on Tuesday reported its fourth record daily increase in coronavirus cases in a week, with more than 30% of cases coming from the Silesia region in the south, which has been grappling with another outbreak among coal miners. The daily record, with 680 new infections and six deaths, comes as Poland considers introducing stricter restrictions, including mandatory testing for travellers returning to Poland and quarantine for those coming from certain countries.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-08-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:16 IST
Poland reports record increases in COVID cases as coal mines hit
Poland on Tuesday reported its fourth record daily increase in coronavirus cases in a week, with more than 30% of cases coming from the Silesia region in the south, which has been grappling with another outbreak among coal miners.

The daily record, with 680 new infections and six deaths, comes as Poland considers introducing stricter restrictions, including mandatory testing for travellers returning to Poland and quarantine for those coming from certain countries. More than 220 cases were reported in Silesia.

Sanitary services said last week that the resurgence of COVID-19 among miners is a result of loosening restrictions and the working conditions in mines, where it is difficult to enforce social distancing. Poland now has a total of 48,149 recorded coronavirus cases and 1,738 deaths.

Sittings of the upper and lower houses of parliament were pushed back, with the lower house meeting moving from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, after one senator tested positive on Saturday. Members of parliament and senators have since undergone testing.

The government is also considering additional restrictions for weddings, officials have said. Poland currently allows 150 guests at weddings.

