Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA benefits from treatment developments as COVID-19 surge

In another study undertaken by the Medical Research Council, ICU survival rates showed dramatic improvement at 30% - 40%, whereas the ICU mortality rate at the beginning of the pandemic was around 80%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:38 IST
SA benefits from treatment developments as COVID-19 surge
In its assessment on the availability of beds, oxygen and staff, the Health Department said it has not breached its bed capacity and continues to fill vacancies where there are gaps. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Africa has benefitted from treatment developments, which have led to a reduction in the mortality rate, as COVID-19 infections surge.

"It appears we may have benefitted from treatment developments as we were experiencing our surge.

"Our indications are that there has already been an improvement in the survival rate from ICU, where the mortality has been reduced demonstrably. One study shows ICU mortality has been reduced by about 25% since the introduction of dexamethasone on 16 June," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, during a virtual COVID-19 update briefing on Wednesday.

In another study undertaken by the Medical Research Council, ICU survival rates showed dramatic improvement at 30% - 40%, whereas the ICU mortality rate at the beginning of the pandemic was around 80%.

Bed, oxygen and staff capacity

In its assessment on the availability of beds, oxygen and staff, the Health Department said it has not breached its bed capacity and continues to fill vacancies where there are gaps.

"While there have been constraints, work has been done to ensure vacancies are filled. However, we can also confirm that we have not breached our bed capacity and many of our field hospitals are not filled to capacity. We continue to monitor this as we manage the surge," said the Minister.

While the country has experienced challenges, Mkhize said South Africa has thus far coped with the surge.

"I want to submit, with all humility, that up to now, our government has displayed its readiness and has thus far coped with the surge," he said.

While the government is coping with the surge in infections, the department has directed all provinces to enter into service level agreements with private health facilities to ensure that when bed shortages are experienced, alternatives can be explored.

Update on vaccines

On efforts to finding a vaccine, Mkhize said while it is still early days, the government has undertaken to get involved and invest in the development of a vaccine against the novel Coronavirus.

"Currently, we are participating in the ChAdOx-1 study and in the COVAX project to be part of the global research initiatives, as well as access to vaccine programmes. We also wish to pursue the possibility of manufacturing vaccines locally."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Disney takes $5 billion hit but pandemic impact not as bad as feared

Walt Disney Co on Tuesday avoided the unmitigated disaster some investors feared as it eked out an adjusted profit amid the coronavirus pandemic that shut down parks, movie theaters and sporting events across the globe. Disneys quarterly pr...

Neena Gupta channels 'self' love in latest Instagram post

Veteran actor Neena Gupta on Wednesday treated her fans with a picture as the actor channelled some self-love. Sitting on a couch amid one fine morning in her holiday home Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand - the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor post...

Man killed, another injured during roadside robbery in Delhi

A man was killed and another injured during a robbery on their way home from their workplace in west Delhis Tilak Nagar, police said Wednesday. Ranjan, 25, suffered injury in his right thigh and was declared brought dead at DDU hospital, wh...

US STOCKS-Disney's surprise profit bolsters futures ahead of economic data

U.S. stock futures rose on Wednesday after Disney squeezed out a quarterly profit despite taking a 5-billion charge due to the pandemic, while investors awaited data on private payrolls and the service sector to gauge the countrys economic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020