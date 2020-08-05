Left Menu
Development News Edition

Valneva sees full UK investment in possible COVID vaccine sealed within weeks

French vaccine maker Valneva said on Wednesday that Britain was committing an initial investment of more than 10 million pounds ($13 million) to increase production capacity for a possible COVID-19 vaccine, and it expected to finalise a full package within weeks. Chief Finance Officer David Lawrence said the overall investment would extend into clinical development and manufacturing, as governments race to secure a vaccine to help their citizens, and economies, recover from the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:04 IST
Valneva sees full UK investment in possible COVID vaccine sealed within weeks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

French vaccine maker Valneva said on Wednesday that Britain was committing an initial investment of more than 10 million pounds ($13 million) to increase production capacity for a possible COVID-19 vaccine, and it expected to finalise a full package within weeks.

Chief Finance Officer David Lawrence said the overall investment would extend into clinical development and manufacturing, as governments race to secure a vaccine to help their citizens, and economies, recover from the pandemic. Valneva was committing to supplying 60 million doses of an eventual vaccine to Britain in the second half of 2021, he said.

"The more production points we can put in place, the quicker we build up capacity. That's where this investment is extremely helpful," Lawrence told Reuters. Shares in Valneva traded 5% up at 1105 GMT.

The investment will target the company's plant in Livingston, Scotland, where it already manufactures a vaccine for Japanese encephalitis. The initial tranche would come this year, Lawrence said. Britain said in July it had agreed in principle to buy 60 million doses of a Valneva experimental vaccine, with an option to purchase 40 million more if it proved safe, effective and suitable.

Valneva says it is aiming for clinical trials of its vaccine by the end of the year. The timetable is slower than some others, but Valneva says the company's traditional, inactivated whole virus technique could prove more effective than newer messenger RNA (mRNA) approaches used by BioNTech and Pfizer on some groups.

"It's very good for at-risk groups, the immuno-compromised, the elderly etc," Lawrence said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Blocking of online system for tax incentives under MEIS to hit aluminium exports: AAI

Blocking of the online system for exporters to apply for tax incentives under the export incentive scheme MEIS has created an extremely precarious situation for aluminium exports, the Aluminium Association of India AAI said on Wednesday. ...

Nod for CBI probe in Sushant death shocker for Thackeray govt

The decision to hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe to the CBI is a shocker for Maharashtra government, which has maintained that Mumbai police is competent to handle the investigation. The Supreme Court Wednesday said the t...

Turkey considering quitting treaty on violence against women - ruling party

President Tayyip Erdogans AK Party is considering whether to pull Turkey out of an international accord designed to protect women, party officials said, alarming campaigners who see the pact as key to combating rising domestic violence.The ...

Chouhan expresses condolences over death of MP cop due to COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of a cop, who died due to coronavirus. The deceased Ansar Ahmed, Assistant Sub Inspector was posted at Shahjahanabad Police Station, Bhopa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020