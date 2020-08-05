Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 700,000; Australia suffers record coronavirus deaths and more.

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

COVID-19 cases slow in South African hotspot provinces, minister says

Three South African provinces considered coronavirus hotspots have seen new infections slow in recent weeks, though it is too early to say whether the country's peak has passed, the health minister said on Wednesday. South Africa has the world's fifth highest number of infections, with cases passing 500,000 over the weekend, despite a strict lockdown since late March.

Special Report: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant

As countries scramble to test for the novel coronavirus, a Chinese company has become a go-to name around the world. BGI Group, described in one 2015 study as "Goliath" in the fast-growing field of genomics research, is using an opening created by the pandemic to expand its footprint globally. In the past six months, it says it has sold 35 million rapid COVID-19 testing kits to 180 countries and built 58 labs in 18 countries. Some of the equipment has been donated by BGI's philanthropic arm, promoted by China's embassies in an extension of China's virus diplomacy.

Australia suffers record coronavirus deaths, triggering tighter curbs

Australia reported a record 15 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, all in Victoria state, which was preparing to close much of its economy to control a second wave of infection that threatens to spread across the country. The second-most populous state in Australia reported a record rise of 725 new COVID-19 cases despite having reimposed a lockdown on Melbourne, the state capital with a population of 5 million people, four weeks ago.

Canada to make announcement on next steps in procuring vaccines

The Canadian government will make an announcement on the next steps in procuring vaccines at 10 am Eastern Time (1400 GMT) on Wednesday, an official statement said. The statement did not give any more details. There are no approved vaccines for the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, but 19 vaccines are being trialled in humans around the world.

'Do you really need to party?' WHO asks world's youth

Young people must curb their party instincts to help prevent new outbreaks of the COVID-19 disease, officials at the World Health Organization (WHO) pleaded on Wednesday. Tired of lockdowns and eager to enjoy the northern hemisphere summer, young people in some countries have been contributing to resurgences by gathering again for parties, barbecues and holidays.

Moderna priced COVID-19 vaccine at $32-$37 per dose for smaller volume deals - CEO

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday smaller volume agreements for its experimental coronavirus vaccine candidate have been executed between $32 and $37 per dose. "We will be responsible on price well below value during the pandemic," Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said on a conference call, adding that larger volume agreements under discussion will be at a lower price.

Uganda's tough approach curbs COVID, even as Africa nears 1 million cases

Uganda's crumbling public hospitals, doctors' strikes and corruption scandals make its success in the fight against the new coronavirus all the more unlikely. But the nation of 42 million people has recorded just over 1,200 cases and five deaths since March, a strikingly low total for such a large country.

Vietnam reports 41 new coronavirus infections, total cases reach 713

Vietnam's health ministry on Wednesday reported an additional 41 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total to 713 infections, with 8 deaths. Forty of the new cases are linked to Danang, the new coronavirus epicentre where Vietnam on July 25 detected its first locally transmitted infections in more than three months.

BioNTech, Fosun launch another COVID-19 vaccine trial

Germany's BioNTech and China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical on Wednesday announced the start of another COVID-19 vaccine trial in China with a total of 144 participants. "The study is designed to support the regulatory approval process for the Chinese market and intends to confirm that the safety and immunogenicity profile observed in participants from the German and U.S. trials is comparable to that of Chinese participants," BioNTech said in a statement.

Global coronavirus deaths exceed 700,000, one person dies every 15 seconds on average

The global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 700,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico leading the rise in fatalities. Nearly 5,900 people are dying every 24 hours from COVID-19 on average, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the past two weeks.