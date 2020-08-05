Yediyurappa clinically stable and responding to treatment

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, under treatment for coronavirus, is clinically stable and his vital parameters are within the normal limits, the hospital, where he is admitted, said on Wednesday. Yediyurappa was admitted on August 2 and has been clinically stable since then, the Manipal Hospital said in a statement.

"His vital parameters are within normal limits and he has been responding to treatment," it said. It added that he is comfortable and attending to his activities from his room.

"He continues to be closely monitored by our expert specialists," the hospital said.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.