Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alarming rise in suicide tendency of migrant workers in Singapore, govt says monitoring situation

In April, Singapore sealed off sprawling housing blocks where its vast population of mainly South Asian labourers live in crowded bunk rooms, in an effort to ring-fence a surge in coronavirus cases among the workers. Four months on, some dormitories remain under quarantine, and even migrants who have been declared virus-free have had their movements restricted and face uncertainty over the jobs on which their families back home depend.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 09:26 IST
Alarming rise in suicide tendency of migrant workers in Singapore, govt says monitoring situation

Singapore is monitoring a recent spate of suicides and attempted suicides involving migrants which have heightened concerns over the mental health of thousands of low-paid workers confined to their dormitories in the city-state due to COVID-19. In April, Singapore sealed off sprawling housing blocks where its vast population of mainly South Asian laborers lives in crowded bunk rooms, in an effort to ring-fence a surge in coronavirus cases among the workers.

Four months on, some dormitories remain under quarantine and even migrants who have been declared virus-free have had their movements restricted and face uncertainty over the jobs on which their families back home depend. Rights groups say this has taken a heavy toll on workers, pointing to incidents where migrants have been detained under the mental health act after viral videos showed them teetering precariously on rooftops and high window ledges.

In a graphic incident on Sunday reported widely in local news, a 36-year-old migrant was pictured bloodied at the foot of some stairs in his dormitory after self-harming. Singapore's Ministry of Manpower said late Wednesday it was monitoring recent suicides and attempted suicides involving migrant workers in dormitories and working with its partners to enhance mental health support programs for them.

The ministry said it had not observed a spike in suicides among workers compared to previous years. Such incidents tended to stem from family issues which may be exacerbated by the distress of not being able to return home due to COVID-19 restrictions, it added. Singapore has recorded over 54,000 COVID-19 cases, mainly from dormitories in which around 300,000 workers from Bangladesh, India, and China are housed. Only 27 people have died from the disease in the city-state.

Authorities have said they expect to lift quarantines on all dormitories this week, with the exception of some blocks serving as quarantine zones. But employers' power to limit workers' movement outside dormitories even if declared virus-free and fears over-servicing high debts taken to secure jobs in Singapore are also feeding depression among migrants, rights groups say.

"Many of the workers now say that the mental anguish is a more serious problem than the virus," said Deborah Fordyce, president of the migrant rights group, Transient Workers Count Too. Gasper Tan, chief executive of Samaritans of Singapore, said migrants' limited access to support from friends and family, especially during lockdowns, can result in "overwhelming feelings of negativity".

"They feel trapped, unable to control or change their circumstance, and may perceive that taking their own life is the only option left to be free of their struggles and pain."

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man Utd should target Kane over Sancho, says Scholes

Paul Scholes says Manchester United lack a prolific centre forward and should prioritise a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane over Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. United have been heavily linked with a move for the 20-year...

8 Western nations urge Russian forces to leave Georgia

The United States and seven European countries marked Fridays 12th anniversary of the conflict between Russia and Georgia with a call to Moscow to withdraw forces from Abkhazia and South Ossetia and allow medical evacuations and aid deliver...

Manoj Sinha appointed as new LG of J-K

Senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh Manoj Sinha was on Thursday appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge as the LG of the union territory. The 61-year-old Sinha comes in place...

Panchganga river water crosses warning level in Kolhapur

The Panchganga river water at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra crossed the warning level on Thursday morning following heavy rainfall in the area, the district disaster management cell said. Nine state highways and 25 other roads in the dist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020