Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Doping-NZ researchers hail 'breakthrough' with non-targeted test

"It's a breakthrough in that it's a non-targeted test, so we don't need to know the structure for what we're fishing for in order to be able to detect a designer anabolic steroid," Heather told Reuters by telephone from Dunedin. Heather said she first considered developing the test in 2004 when she started researching the use of tetrohydogestrinone (THG), the drug developed by the BALCO laboratory in San Francisco nicknamed "The Clear".

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 11:56 IST
INTERVIEW-Doping-NZ researchers hail 'breakthrough' with non-targeted test

Researchers at New Zealand's Otago University are hailing a "breakthrough" in the fight against drug cheats with a non-targeted test for designer steroids which they hope can be deployed in time for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Professor Alison Heather, who led the development of the test, said it would detect designer anabolic steroids before anti-doping authorities were aware they even existed. "It's a breakthrough in that it's a non-targeted test, so we don't need to know the structure for what we're fishing for in order to be able to detect a designer anabolic steroid," Heather told Reuters by telephone from Dunedin.

Heather said she first considered developing the test in 2004 when she started researching the use of tetrohydogestrinone (THG), the drug developed by the BALCO laboratory in San Francisco nicknamed "The Clear". American sprinter Marion Jones was one of many high-profile athletes who ultimately admitted to using it.

Heather said that drug had been used by athletes for some seven years before testers were even aware it existed. "We called it a designer steroid because it had a structure that nobody knew about," she said.

"If nobody knows about it, there's no fingerprint for mass spectrometry so it goes undetected. Since then I was thinking that we need a non-targeted test." The new test did not search for specific markers but focussed on detecting changes at the cellular level.

"All anabolic steroids ... activate a common pathway inside the cell so I have exploited that pathway to build the test," she said. "If they want to have an anabolic effect in their body they have to activate the cellular pathway and our test will pick up any drug that activates that anabolic pathway.

"So for once we're on a level footing. We don't need to wait for somebody to have some anomaly in their blood work saying, 'hey they're taking something but we don't know what it is' to find it. We can see that there is something there." 'RAPID TESTING'

Heather said designer steroids were still being developed and sold over the Internet, despite the widespread implementation of biological passports in elite sport. The test would show any anomalies in that passport, which is a profile of biological markers that detect changes over time as athletes undergo regular in- and out-of-competition testing.

At this stage, the test samples still needed to be analysed in laboratories but results will be known within four hours, she said. Her ultimate goal was to have "rapid testing" capability where results can be produced within minutes of a test being taken.

Heather added she had developed the test alongside one for the horse racing industry and the equine tests would be rolled out to labs by October, with human testing kits just "months behind". She has already been in touch with scientists at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) about the test and would shortly be in a position to discuss how it could be rolled out with the regulatory side of the watchdog.

"In the next 12 months we hope to be selling the products to medical laboratories," she said. "But 2022, for Beijing and the Commonwealth Games, is when we hope to see them in use in competition."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Barty promotes tennis in indigenous communities; Bettors primed to pounce on PGA Championship and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NHL roundup Petry, Habs put Pens on brink of eliminationJeff Petrys sharp-angle goal in the third period Wednesday gave the Canadiens a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of t...

NZ and Australia reaffirm need for closest collaboration to tackle COVID-19

New Zealand and Australia reaffirmed today the need for the closest possible collaboration as they tackle a global environment shaped by COVID-19, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said.In these challenging times, our close collaborat...

Leaders remember Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary

Rich tributes poured in on Thursday for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary, with political leaders remembering her powerful oratory, compassion and rich contribution to Indias diplomacy. As externa...

Tata Motors introduces subscription model for Nexon EV

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has launched a subscription model for electric version of its compact SUV Nexon. Designed to make electric vehicles EVs more accessible to a rapidly growing base of future-conscious citizens, the company is m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020