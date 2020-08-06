157 new COVID-19 cases in Indore, tally rises to 8,014

As many as 157 people tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 8,014, a health official said on Thursday. After the easing of restrictions in the last one month, there has been a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the state's industrial hub.

As many as 2,060 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and out of these, 157 came out positive for coronavirus. With this, the total number of cases in Indore has risen to 8,014, in-charge Chief Medical and Health Officer Poornima Gadariya said.

In the last four months, 325 patients have died due to the disease while 5,729 people have recovered, she said. As per official figures, COVID-19 cases here crossed the 7,000-mark on July 27, and nearly 1,000 new cases got added in the last 10 days.

The death rate due to COVID-19 in the district stands at 4.05 per cent as against the national average of 2.07 per cent, as per an analysis of the data. The district administration has been easing restrictions in a phased manner for different social and commercial activities in order to restore normal life gradually.

The outbreak of COVID-19 was first reported here on March 24..