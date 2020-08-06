McConnell insists liability protection needed against coronavirus lawsuits -CNBC interview

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said on Thursday lawmakers negotiating the next U.S. coronavirus relief bill are still at odds about how much aid is appropriate and insisted liability protections for companies were needed.

"I think we have to have a liability reform," the majority leader said in an interview with CNBC. "I don't think the economy has any shot at all of getting back to normal if every entity in the country is dealing with frivolous lawsuits."