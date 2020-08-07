FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the Nov. 3 election, while a top adviser said Trump would sign a long-awaited executive order aimed at boosting production of medicines and medical equipment.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Norway is halting its planned easing of restrictions and will likely reimpose others to prevent a full lockdown of society, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said.

* Denmark will not raise a limit on public gatherings, originally planned for this month, after seeing a spike in infections, the health ministry said. * France's new infections rose by more than 1,600 over 24 hours for the second day running on Thursday, putting the country at levels not seen since late May.

AMERICAS * Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the U.S. economy needs an "additional boost" to cope with the fallout of the pandemic, as Republicans and Democrats remained far apart about what to include in another wave of relief.

* White House health experts are warning of an increase in the percentage of people testing positive in U.S. cities including Boston, Chicago and Washington. * Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

ASIA-PACIFIC * A recent spate of suicides among migrant workers in Singapore has raised concerns over the mental health of thousands of low-paid workers who have been confined to their dormitories because of COVID-19.

* Australia will make it easier to qualify for wage subsidies following a surge in infections, its prime minister will say on Friday. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The holy Shi'ite city of Kerbala, which used to host pilgrims from around the world, is now quarantining dozens of COVID-19 patients in apartment buildings owned by Imam Hussein shrine, one of Iraq's most powerful religious authorities. * Ten countries account for 80% of the testing taking place across Africa, a regional body said, indicating that little testing is taking place in many countries.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * An Israeli research institute overseen by the Defence Ministry intends to begin human trials for a potential vaccine as early as October.

* Becton Dickinson and Co said it was on track to make 1 billion syringes in the next 12-18 months to meet demand for COVID-19 vaccination when approved. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* The number of Americans seeking jobless benefits fell last week, but a staggering 31.3 million people were receiving unemployment checks in mid-July, suggesting the labor market was stalling amid a resurgence in new cases. * Global economic recovery around the world could come faster if any COVID-19 vaccine is made available to all as a public good, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.