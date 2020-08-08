Left Menu
A 'disappointing' meeting: No deal in U.S. coronavirus talks

The White House at one point suggested $400 a week in federal benefits for the unemployed, but Democrats rejected it and have refused to do a separate deal on that, saying they wanted a comprehensive package that also included money for state and local governments and other matters. Several mayors issued a plea for help on Friday, saying sharp fall-offs in tax revenues and greater costs for personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies were making their financial situation increasingly dire.

Congressional Democrats offered to reduce a proposed coronavirus aid package by $1 trillion if Republicans would add a trillion to their counter-offer, but President Donald Trump's negotiators turned them down on Friday as more talks ended without a deal. "It was a disappointing meeting," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters. "We're asking them again to be fair, to meet us in the middle, not to have a 'my way or the highway attitude,' which they seem to have."

After nearly two weeks of talks that have failed to make substantial progress, the Republican president has threatened to pull his negotiators out and instead issue executive orders to address the human and economic toll of a crisis that has killed more than 160,000 Americans and thrown tens of millions of people out of work. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said they offered to meet the Republicans halfway between Democrats' $3 trillion proposal and their $1 trillion proposal but the White House negotiators - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows - rejected the pitch.

She said she told Meadows and Mnuchin: "Come back when you're ready to give us a higher number." Mnuchin said the roadblocks had been funding for state and local governments and an extension of enhanced unemployment payments, a key lifeline for the tens of millions who have lost jobs in this crisis.

"The president would like us to make a deal, but unfortunately we did not make any progress today," Mnuchin said. "I will be back here any time to listen to new proposals." It was unclear how much any president could do by executive order. At a news conference, Schumer said the president could not order any new money spent - as that is the power of Congress - but could only defer costs until they were eventually paid.

Democrats originally favored a $3 trillion-plus economic aid program. Schumer placed some of the blame for the lack of progress on 20 Republicans in the Senate greatly influenced by the conservative Tea Party. He said: "They don't want to spend the necessary dollars to help get America out of this mess. Ideology sort of blinds them."

Pelosi said Democrats want the biggest possible number for reviving an expired federal payment to the unemployed that had been $600 a week. Renewing that benefit has been a leading Democratic demand. The White House at one point suggested $400 a week in federal benefits for the unemployed, but Democrats rejected it and have refused to do a separate deal on that, saying they wanted a comprehensive package that also included money for state and local governments and other matters.

Several mayors issued a plea for help on Friday, saying sharp fall-offs in tax revenues and greater costs for personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies were making their financial situation increasingly dire. "The pain in our cities is intense and is growing and the Senate and the White House and the Congress have got to stay at the table to get this relief package complete," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher.

More than 300 U.S. mayors this week sent a letter to Trump requesting $250 billion in direct federal aid to cities across the country. Congress passed more than $3 trillion in relief legislation early in the pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said a boost is needed to help the U.S. economy, but some of his fellow Republicans oppose doing anything more.

(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert in Washington and Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Writing by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Scott Malone and Howard Goller)

