Manipur: 1 more COVID patient dies, 169 fresh cases reported

One COVID-19 patient died in Manipur taking the number of fatalities to 11, while 169 people tested positive for coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours pushing the state's COVID count to 3,635, officials said on Saturday. A 63-year-old man with comorbidity issues died in Imphal East district, they said.

Among the fresh 169 cases, 94 are personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces. Of the states total caseload, 795 are security personnel. One patient also recovered from the disease and discharged from a hospital since Friday, taking the number of people who have been cured of the infection to 1,927, officials said.

Manipur currently has 1,697 active cases, they said.