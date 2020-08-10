Left Menu
Health News Roundup: Australia's Vicotria reports deadliest day; Philippine reports 61 more COVID deaths and more

U.S. sets record as coronavirus cases top 5 million The United States set a record for coronavirus cases on Saturday, with more than 5 million people now infected, according to a Reuters tally, as the country's top infectious diseases official offered hope earlier this week that an effective vaccine might be available by year-end.

Updated: 10-08-2020 02:33 IST
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic

Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, reported its deadliest day of the COVID-19 outbreak on Sunday, with 17 people dying, as police thwarted a planned anti-mask rally in the capital of Melbourne. Victoria, at the centre of a second wave of infections in Australia, reported 394 cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, compared with a daily average of 400-500 over the past week. The new deaths bring the state's total to 210.

Philippine reports 61 more coronavirus deaths, biggest spike in three weeks

The Philippines on Sunday recorded 61 more coronavirus deaths, the highest daily increase in fatalities reported since July 18, taking the country's death tally to 2,270. A health ministry bulletin also reported 3,109 more infections, bringing the total confirmed cases to 129,913.

U.S. sets record as coronavirus cases top 5 million

The United States set a record for coronavirus cases on Saturday, with more than 5 million people now infected, according to a Reuters tally, as the country's top infectious diseases official offered hope earlier this week that an effective vaccine might be available by year-end. With one out of every 66 residents infected, the United States leads the world in COVID-19 cases, according to a Reuters analysis. The country has recorded more than 160,000 deaths, nearly a quarter of the world's total.

Britain's COVID-19 daily infections rise to highest level since June

Britain reported 1,062 new positive tests for coronavirus on Sunday, the highest daily rise in new COVID-19 infections since late June, at a time of new local lockdowns in some areas and worries over a second wave of infections. Official data showed 1,062 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, going over the 1,000 new daily cases mark for the first time since June, and 304 higher than the 758 new cases reported on Saturday.

New Zealand records 100 days without domestic virus case but warns against complacency

New Zealand marked 100 days without a domestic transmission of the coronavirus on Sunday but warned against complacency as countries like Vietnam and Australia which once had the virus under control now battle a resurgence in infections. New Zealand's successful fight against COVID-19 has made the Pacific island nation of 5 million one of the safest places in the world right now.

CanSino to start Phase III trial of COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi

Saudi Arabia will soon begin Phase III clinical trials on around 5,000 people for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics Inc, a Saudi health ministry spokesman said on Sunday. Last month, CanSino's co-founder said the company was in talks with Russia, Brazil, Chile and Saudi Arabia to launch a Phase III trial of the vaccine candidate, Ad5-nCOV.

Greece registers highest daily tally of COVID 19 cases

Greece reported 203 new cases of COVID 19 on Sunday, its highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak in the country, a government official said. The latest jump in cases brings the total number of infections in the country to 5,623 since its first infection surfaced in late February. U.S.

CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 4,974,959 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 54,590 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,064 to 161,284. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 8 versus its previous report a day earlier. https://bit.ly/2UkMHx9

Vietnam reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Vietnam's health ministry on Sunday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and an additional death, taking the country's total tally to 841, with 11 fatalities. All of the new cases are linked to the central city of Danang, where the new outbreak began late last month, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Indonesia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,893, deaths by 65: official data

Indonesia reported 1,893 more novel coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the total tally to 125,396 infections, the country's COVID-19 taskforce website showed. The number of death rose 65 on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,723.

