China reports 49 new coronavirus cases in mainland on August 9

China reported on Monday 49 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 9, compared with 23 cases a day earlier, the health authority said. The National Health Commission said in a statement 35 of the new infections were imported cases. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 31 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 11 a day earlier. As of August 9, mainland China had a total of 84,668 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.