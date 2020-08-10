Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID 19

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID 19Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 13:31 IST
Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee has been tested positive for COVID 19. In a tweet sharing his health update on Monday, Mr. Mukerjee informed everyone that he tested positive for Covid-19 today on a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure.
Mukherjee further requested everyone, who came in contact with him in the last one week, to self-isolate and get themselves tested for Covid-19.
On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee— Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020
