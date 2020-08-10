Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S.'s Azar says any U.S. vaccine would be shared once U.S. needs met

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Monday that any U.S. vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 would be shared fairly with the rest of the world, once the U.S. need has been satisfied. There are more than 200 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development around the world, including more than 20 in human clinical trials.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 14:35 IST
U.S.'s Azar says any U.S. vaccine would be shared once U.S. needs met

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Monday that any U.S. vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 would be shared fairly with the rest of the world, once the U.S. need has been satisfied.

There are more than 200 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development around the world, including more than 20 in human clinical trials. U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to have a shot ready before year's end, though they typically take several years to develop and test for safety and effectiveness. "Our first priority of course is to develop and produce enough quantity of safe and effective FDA-approved vaccines and therapeutics for use in the United States," Azar told reporters while on a visit to Taiwan.

"But we anticipate having capacity that, once those needs are satisfied, those products would be available in the world community according to fair and equitable distributions that we would consult in the international community on." He did not elaborate.

Azar also said that the United States' decision to leave the World Health Organization (WHO) did not mean less international involvement for his country in global public health. "The United States has always been and will remain the largest funder of global public health in the world," he added.

"After our departure from the WHO, we will work with others in the world community to find the appropriate vehicles for continuing to support, on a multilateral and bilateral basis, global public health on the order that the United States has done in the past."

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea's Moon replaces some aides as amid falling ratings

South Korean President Moon Jae-in replaced some of his senior aides on Monday as part of a shake-up aimed at jacking up approval ratings amid criticism over skyrocketing home prices.Moon swapped out his senior secretary for political affai...

Book chronicling VP Naidu's third year in office to be released by Rajnath Singh

A book chronicling the third year in office of the Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu titled Connecting, Communicating, Changing will be released by the Union Minister of Defence, Shri Rajnath Singh at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas i...

Thai pro-government group warns of danger to the nation from student protests

Dozens of Thai government supporters rallied in front of Parliament House in Bangkok on Monday in a counter-demonstration to recent student-led, anti-government protests.Protests have been taking place almost daily since mid-July, challengi...

BJP MP alleges Sanjay Raut trying to mislead investigation in Sushant case

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Gopal Narayan Singh alleged that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is trying to mislead the course of investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case by saying that the actor was not on good terms with his father. I perso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020