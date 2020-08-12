Left Menu
Development News Edition

Struggling live-event workers protest in Lisbon to save pandemic-hit sector

Banging on their flight cases, hundreds of struggling live-event workers took over one of Lisbon's main squares Tuesday night to urge the country's government to help them survive the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Across the world, the coronavirus outbreak and lockdowns have led to widespread cancellations and postponement of events to later this year or 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 03:19 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 03:19 IST
Struggling live-event workers protest in Lisbon to save pandemic-hit sector

Banging on their flight cases, hundreds of struggling live-event workers took over one of Lisbon's main squares Tuesday night to urge the country's government to help them survive the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Across the world, the coronavirus outbreak and lockdowns have led to widespread cancellations and postponement of events to later this year or 2021. And workers, from sound technicians to stage managers, quickly found themselves in a tight spot. Lighting technician Joao Perliteiro was one of the many workers who joined Tuesday's protest to highlight the struggles of the live-events industry. Similar protests took place in other European cities, including Manchester, England.

"We were the first sector to close and we will be the last reopen," said the 20-year-old, who normally has a busy summer working at music festivals across the southern European nation. "We are trying to change that. We all need money." During the peaceful protest, organisers projected various messages onto Lisbon's historic buildings, including, "What do we want? Support, solidarity, work." In Portugal, theatres, cinemas and other cultural venues got the go-ahead to reopen in June but many stayed shut, fearing audiences would not show up. Large music festivals have been banned until at least the end of next month.

Salvador Sequeira, 40, director of an events company, is not optimistic about what the future might bring and is unsure when the sector will recover. "There are a lot of people in the sector without a contract. These people are completely forgotten at the moment," Sequeira said. "People who work in the sector are going through a very critical situation."

The Portuguese Association of Technical Services for Events APSTE said on its Facebook page the government must "take the necessary measures for the events and shows industry to survive". Some companies have seen their revenues drop more than 80% during the pandemic, according to APSTE.

The sector has long struggled to win government support. Many say the around 30 million euros ($35.28 million) announced for the cultural sector as a whole was insufficient. ($1 = 0.8504 euros)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Islanders, Capitals engage in another playoff series

Not much has gone according to plan in 2020, but the NHL playoffs are bringing at least one slice of normalcy An Eastern Conference series between the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders. The Metropolitan Division rivals and frequent...

FACTBOX-Biden's pick of Harris as running mate draws tears from some, criticism from others

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California would be his running mate in the Nov. 3 election. Here are some reactions to the choiceFormer President Barack Obama, via Twitter...

Tennis-Serena sets up Venus clash on return after COVID-19 hiatus

Serena Williams returned to action for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak upended the tennis calendar, defeating Bernarda Pera to set up a second-round clash with sister Venus at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday. ...

Violence grips Bengaluru over a Facebook post -local media

Violent protests gripped parts of the southern Indian city of Bengaluru late on Tuesday after thousands of protesters took to the streets over a provocative social media post about the Prophet Mohammad by a relative of a local politician, l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020