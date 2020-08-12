Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

* The Philippine president lauded Russia's efforts to develop a vaccine and is willing to participate in trials. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel will examine Russia's vaccine and enter negotiations to buy it if it is found to be a "serious product", Israel's health minister said. * Lebanon on Tuesday announced a record daily number of COVID-19 infections and seven deaths as the country grapples with the aftermath of the Beirut port explosion.

Australia recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, while New Zealand reimposed restrictions as it investigates its first cases in more than three months. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Germany recorded the biggest daily increase in new cases in more than three months, with the health minister warning of outbreaks in nearly all parts of the country due to holiday returnees and party-goers. * German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Russia's COVID-19 vaccine had not been sufficiently tested, adding the aim was to have a safe product rather than just being first to start vaccinating people.

* Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said allegations the vaccine was unsafe were groundless and driven by competition. * Armenia extended a state of emergency until Sept. 11 despite a decline in number of daily infections.

* FC Barcelona player tested positive after reporting back for pre-season training. * This year's Paris marathon has been cancelled as France battles against a resurgence.

* Wearing a face mask became compulsory in all public places in Brussels as the number of infections rose to a government alert level that puts the city among the worst affected in Europe. AMERICAS

* Brazil's Paraná state is in talks with Russia to produce a COVID-19 vaccine, the state research institute said. * Mexico received 41% fewer foreign visitors during the first six months of 2020.

* Ecuador expects a quick resolution to a trade dispute with China over traces of coronavirus in a container of exported shrimp that led Beijing to suspend imports from three companies. ASIA-PACIFIC

* New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her cabinet will decide on Friday on the next steps with regards to the new restrictions placed across the country. * South Korea and the United States will kick off their annual joint military drills this week, but without mobilising U.S.-based troops after scaling back the programme.

* The Philippines reported 93 more fatalities, the highest daily increase since July 18, taking its death toll to 2,404. * The Philippine president lauded Russia's efforts to develop a vaccine and is willing to participate in trials.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel will examine Russia's vaccine and enter negotiations to buy it if it is found to be a "serious product", Israel's health minister said.

* Lebanon on Tuesday announced a record daily number of COVID-19 infections and seven deaths as the country grapples with the aftermath of the Beirut port explosion. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The United States has entered an agreement with Moderna Inc to acquire 100 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine for around $1.5 billion. * Vir Biotechnology Inc said on Tuesday it plans to start a mid-to-late stage trial of its COVID-19 drug candidate in August.

* Mexico aims to conduct late-stage clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines in development by U.S. and Chinese companies, two of which might base some of their production in the country. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Europe's stock markets held their own on Wednesday after doubts emerged about fresh U.S. stimulus, while it was shaping up to be another wild day for gold and silver and Turkey's troubled lira. * New Zealand's central bank surprised markets on Wednesday by expanding its bond-buying programme and held out the prospect of negative interest rates.

(Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Ramakrishnan M and Devika Syamnath; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Nick Macfie)

