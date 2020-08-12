Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 recovery rate soars past 70%, record 56,110 recuperate in one day

The case fatality rate has further declined to 1.98 per cent, it said. The highest single-day recoveries at 56,110 are the result of the successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive and comprehensive testing coupled with standardised clinical management of the critical patients based on holistic standard of care approach, the ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 16:37 IST
India's COVID-19 recovery rate soars past 70%, record 56,110 recuperate in one day

India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared past 70 per cent on Wednesday with 16,39,599 people having recuperated from the disease so far in the country, while active cases comprise 27.64 pc of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said. The case fatality rate has further declined to 1.98 per cent, it said.

The highest single-day recoveries at 56,110 are the result of the successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive and comprehensive testing coupled with standardised clinical management of the critical patients based on holistic standard of care approach, the ministry said. The coordinated efforts of the central, state and UT governments have resulted in continuously increasing average daily recoveries, it said.

"In the first week of July, the daily average recovered cases were at 15,000 which jumped to more than 50,000 in the first week of August," the health ministry said. "With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the total recoveries have crossed the 16 lakh-mark and recovery rate has reached another high of 70.38 per cent," it added.

There are 6,43,948 active cases of coronavirus which is "actual caseload" of COVID-19 in the country and currently comprise 27.64 per cent of the total positive cases. They are under active medical supervision.

With a consistent and sustained increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has reached nearly 10 lakh, the ministry stated. Focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, use of non-invasive, improved and coordinated services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment have resulted in seamless efficient patient management of COVID-19 patients.

"As a result, the case fatality rate (CFR) has been low when compared to the global average. It is currently standing at 1.98 per cent," the ministry said. India's 'test, track, treat' strategy has achieved another peak with 7,33,449 tests done in 24 hours on Tuesday. This has taken the cumulative tests to more than 2.6 crore. The tests per million has jumped to 18,852, it stated.

The graded and evolving response has resulted in a testing strategy that steadily widened the testing net in the country. To keep up with this strategy, the testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened which consists of 1,421 labs in the country with 944 labs in the government sector and 477 private labs, the ministry said. India's COVID-19 tally went past 23 lakh on Wednesday with a single-day increase of 60,963 infections, while 834 new fatalities, reported in a span of 24 hours, pushed the death toll to 46,091, data updated at 8 am showed.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese city donates 40,000 masks to Annapolis

A municipal government in China has donated 40,000 medical-grade face masks to Marylands capital city amid the coronavirus pandemic. The donations from Changsha, China, were first offered to Annapolis city officials in April, when the need ...

Jackson Mthembu to address MDDA Community Media Conference

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, will on Thursday officially open and deliver the keynote address at the Media Development and Diversity Agency MDDA Community Media Sustainability Consultative Conference.Held virtually under the...

Outspoken ice cream maker Ben and Jerry's turns fire on UK migration rhetoric

The British government has become embroiled in an unlikely row with ice cream maker Ben and Jerrys over its approach to migrants arriving by boat from France, after the brand criticised ministers increasingly bellicose rhetoric. More than 5...

UK govt, Ben & Jerry's in spat over treatment of migrants

Relations between the British government and ice cream maker Ben Jerrys chilled Wednesday in a spat over the treatment of migrants. The feud began Tuesday when the Vermont-based dessert brand directed a tweet at Britains interior minister,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020