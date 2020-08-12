Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list

Sweden withdrew its recommendation to citizens not to take unnecessary trips to Austria and Liechtenstein on Wednesday, but kept in place warnings over travel to the United Kingdom and several European states amid an upturn in COVID 19 infections.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:09 IST
Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Sweden withdrew its recommendation to citizens not to take unnecessary trips to Austria and Liechtenstein on Wednesday, but kept in place warnings over travel to the United Kingdom and several European states amid an upturn in COVID 19 infections. Sweden had already withdrawn advice against unnecessary trips to countries like neighbours Denmark and Norway and a number of other destinations in Europe, such as France, Germany and Spain.

However, restrictions will remain in place for Britain, Ireland, Latvia, Finland and a number of other countries until at least August 26. The government continues to advise against travel to the rest of the world, but will review that decision at the end of the month.

A number of countries in Europe have seen a rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, leading to worries of a second wave of infections.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Amidst Bengaluru tensions, video brings hope, goodwill

Bringing hope and goodwill, a video shows a group of minority community youth forming a human chain around a temple in the DJ Halli police station area to protect it from arsonists on Tuesday night as violence erupted in Bengaluru. The vide...

Rain lashes Rishikesh; Badrinath-Kedarnath highway blocked

The national highway leading to Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines was blocked at several points due to falling of boulders after rain lashed Rishikesh in Uttarakhands Dehradun district early on Wednesday. The traffic was temporarily stopped t...

Chandigarh-based NGO distributes books via minivan library to underprivileged

A Chandigarh-based NGO has set up a small library in a minivan to distribute books among the unprivileged students in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Sandeep Kumar, founder of the NGO -- Open Eye Foundation -- had started collecting books fr...

Uniphore's Conversational Service Automation Platform to be leveraged for WNS' EXPIRIUS

Chennai Tamil Nadu IndiaPalo Alto California USA, Aug 12 ANIBusinessWire India Uniphore, an early leader in Conversational Service Automation, today announced that it will be providing its advanced conversational service automation platform...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020